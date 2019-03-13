Liberty County unemployment rate just slightly above national standard

LIBERTY CO, GA (WTOC) -Georgia and other states are focusing on job growth this year, especially in rural counties.
The U.S. economy added 20,000 jobs last month and the unemployment rate fell to 3.8%. As of right now, the City of Hinesville is sitting at a 4% unemployment rate. So even places like the Liberty County School System is a part of boosting the work force there.
State Representative Al Williams serves Liberty County and says workforce labor is in a very good place.
“There’s an improvement with the quality of jobs," said Representative Williams. "We have some excellent employees. Fort Stewart is there and we have some major employers like BM Smith and S&M company, which pays good wages.”
He thinks good paying jobs here draw more people to the area. He says Liberty County is fairing better than most rural counties.
But he says they could do better, especially when it comes to milennials.
“Hopefully we can keep some of our young people home," Williams said. "Certainly we don’t want folks running off and going someplace. We can keep them home and grow the economy”
He says they are also working on recruiting good businesses and hosting job fairs, which attracts quality employees.
“We continue to grow. We see a lot of growth on the eastern end of the county now. Quality of jobs is improving. Midway has grown. Riceboro is growing. Good solid economy so I think over the next few years, we will see continued improvement. I wish our population had done better from a growth standpoint, but that’ll come too.”
As jobs continue to pop up around Liberty County be on the lookout for the Liberty County School System job fair on March 30th as they are looking for trained and qualified employees.
