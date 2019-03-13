Lyft, Bud Light offering reduced rides to Savannah St. Patrick’s Day festival goers

SAVANNAH, GA (WTOC) - Lyft is partnering with Bud Light to encourage Savannah’s residents and visitors to enjoy all the St. Patrick’s Day festivities safely this weekend.
Thanks to Lyft and Bud Light, St. Patrick’s Day Festival attendees can enjoy $10 off a Lyft ride to or from the festival by entering promo code SAVSPD19 in the Lyft app (limited quantity/terms apply). The promo code is available for use March 14-16, according to Lyft.
Lyft has also announced its official pick-up and drop-off location on Indian Street, a prime location near the festivities. Riders can catch a Lyft at Indian Street’s intersection with MLK Jr. Blvd.
In addition, Bud Light and Southern Eagle Distributing are hosting a “hydration station” at Ellis Square, next to the information center, so festival goers can stay hydrated.
First-time riders can download the Lyft app, available on iOS and Android, to set up an account.
For more information about Lyft Savannah, visit www.Lyft.com.
Copyright 2019 WTOC. All rights reserved.