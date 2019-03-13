Parking lots along River Street to close Wednesday in preps for St. Patrick’s Day Festival

SAVANNAH, GA (WTOC) - The city of Savannah is getting ready for the tens of thousands of people who will take to the streets of downtown Savannah for the annual Saint Patrick’s Day Festival.
Starting Wednesday, March 13, all parking lots along River Street will be closed until after the festival. In addition, ramp access to River Street will close as early as 7 a.m. Thursday morning. Vehicle access will then be restricted to the Martin Luther King, Jr. Boulevard entrance.
Copyright 2019 WTOC. All rights reserved.