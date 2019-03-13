Top Teacher: Jane Madison, St. Peter the Apostle School

SAVANNAH, GA (WTOC) - With St. Patrick’s Day coming up, it’s a sure sign that the end of the school year is right around the corner, and it’s amazing for teachers to see how much the children have grown in the classroom this year - especially the little ones.
There may be nothing as pure as the joy of seeing and hearing children playing on a perfect spring day in Savannah, and it was in this setting that we caught up with this week’s Top Teacher, Jane Madison, on Wilmington Island.
Madison teaches Pre-K at St. Peter the Apostle School.
“You are teaching kids how to get along with each other, how to take direction from other adults that aren’t their parents, how to take turns, share, manage their own behavior the best they can,” she said. “You don’t see this at the beginning of the year - they really want to be with you. Now toward the end of the year, they want to be with each other, and that really is the goal.”
Madison has been at St. Peter’s for 17 years, but has been teaching this age group a lot longer.
“I’ve been in Pre-K for over 40 years, and over the years.”
Over the years, she’s said the same thing remains true of this age group.
“I think the interesting thing is, kids don’t change. They are either ready to learn something or they are not quite there yet, but they will be there.”
When they are ready, it opens up a brand new world for that child.
“It’s so fun to see, because their eyes light up and their face is a big smile, then they have to go and tell everybody that they did it, so they come running up to you. They are really stunned at themselves,” Madison said.
