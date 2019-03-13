Woman charged in the death of Savannah community activist, Shawntray Grant

SAVANNAH, GA (WTOC) - Indictments have been handed down in the death of a Savannah community activist.
WTOC reviewed the 108-count indictment from the Chatham County Courthouse on Wednesday. A majority of the counts are directed towards Osha Dunham. Dunham is charged in the murder of Shawntray Grant and two other murders.
Grant was a community activist who spoke out against gun violence. He was killed outside of a Savannah apartment complex in June.
Another person involved in Grant’s murder is Nulante Grant. Grant is being charged with murder, in addition to armed robbery and theft by shoplifting. Nulante is pictured below.
Copyright 2019 WTOC. All rights reserved.