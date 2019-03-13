Workshop aiming to stop human trafficking held in Savannah

SAVANNAH, GA (WTOC) - A local group shined their light on a dark issue in Georgia and the country on Tuesday night.
People packed the Moses Jackson Community Center to hear from local and federal law enforcement about trafficking in our area. Speakers gave examples of human trafficking attempts from right here in Savannah as well as ways to report the crimes.
'I live in this city and I have friends, and there’s a whole lot of girls who live in this city," said ‘Sunflower’ Faith Hairston. “It’s really hurtful to have to sit here and hear that’s my city doing this or doing that when we can be better than that and try to help each other out.”
The event was put on by Academic Girls Empowering for Success.
