Coast Guard Tall Ship set to arrive in Savannah Friday

SAVANNAH, GA (WTOC) - The Coast Guard’s Cutter Eagle Tall Ship is scheduled to arrive in Savannah on Friday, March 15.
The Eagle is 295-feet in length. The Coast Guard says it's the largest tall-ship flying the stars and stripes. It's also the only active-square rigger in U.S. government.
According to USCG, the Eagle has served as an afloat classroom to future Coast Guard officers since 1946. A permanent crew of eight officers and 50 enlisted personnel maintain the ship and train up to 150 cadets at a time in the skills of navigation, damage control, engineering, and deck seamanship.
The Eagle will be docked near 124 River Street. Public tours are scheduled as follows:
- Friday, March 15 from 2 p.m. - 4 p.m.
- Saturday, March 16 from 10 a.m. - 7 p.m.
- Sunday, March 17 from 10 a.m. - 7 p.m.
Copyright 2019 WTOC. All rights reserved.