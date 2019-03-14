Coast Guard Tall Ship set to arrive in Savannah Friday

The Coast Guard Cutter Eagle, “America’s Tall Ship,” is scheduled to arrive in Savannah on Friday, March 15, and be open to the public for tours during the weekend. (Source: U.S. Coast Guard)
SAVANNAH, GA (WTOC) - The Coast Guard’s Cutter Eagle Tall Ship is scheduled to arrive in Savannah on Friday, March 15.

The Eagle is 295-feet in length. The Coast Guard says it's the largest tall-ship flying the stars and stripes. It's also the only active-square rigger in U.S. government.

According to USCG, the Eagle has served as an afloat classroom to future Coast Guard officers since 1946. A permanent crew of eight officers and 50 enlisted personnel maintain the ship and train up to 150 cadets at a time in the skills of navigation, damage control, engineering, and deck seamanship.

The Eagle will be docked near 124 River Street. Public tours are scheduled as follows:

  • Friday, March 15 from 2 p.m. - 4 p.m.
  • Saturday, March 16 from 10 a.m. - 7 p.m.
  • Sunday, March 17 from 10 a.m. - 7 p.m.

