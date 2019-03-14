College of Coastal Georgia nursing students help victims of domestic abuse

Richmond Hill, GA (WTOC) - Nursing students at the College of Coastal Georgia are partnering with Safe Shelter in Savannah to help give back to the community.
They are collecting hygiene items such as shampoo, soap, deodorant and much more, to help women and children of domestic abuse.
Every year, nearly 1.3 million women are victims of domestic abuse nationally.
The initiative is all apart of the the student's service learning community course.
One of their drop off locations in Richmond Hill at South State Bank is nearly full, but they are still asking for the community’s help.
One student said their goal is to gather at least 50 hygiene bags to give to the women and children at the shelter.
“These are items that we take for granted," said Senior, Chelsey Boman. “We don’t think about brushing our teeth in the morning or washing our hair. These women and children have nothing. They’re going through such a time of crisis right now and we want to alleviate some of the stress, and help them and give them little things like that to help put a smile on their face so they can focus on the more important things,” Bowan said.
South State Bank is just one of three drop off locations.
Other drop off locations include McCall’s Supply Inc. on Westgate in Savannah, Anytime Fitness on Canal Road in Brunswick, and Broomelli Boys Pizza in Brunswick.
