Dave Turley’s Thursday WX Forecast 3-14-19

SAVANNAH, GA (WTOC) -A warm front continues to move north of the area today. A cold front moves in Friday night with high pressure returning for the weekend. Another cold front pushes through Monday. Today will be mostly sunny and warm, highs 72-83. Tonight will be partly cloudy, lows 600-63. Friday starts out dry but showers possible mainly from 3pm to 10pm. There could even be an isolated thunderstorm but no severe weather is expected, highs 73-84. Saturday will be mostly cloudy with a 30% chance for showers through 9am. Rain chance only 20% for the St. Patrick’s Day Parade, highs in the mid 60s. Sunday will be mostly cloudy with a 20% chance for a showers mainly south of the Altamaha River, highs in the mid 60s.