Eagles host Pro Day in Statesboro

STATESBORO, GA (WTOC) - Wednesday was a potentially life-changing day for several Georgia Southern Eagle football standouts as they showed off their skills for NFL and CFL scouts on the program’s annual Pro Day.
Twelve Georgia Southern players, as well as a few from Savannah State and Mercer, worked out for NFL scouts with the Falcons, Jaguars, Browns, Titans, and more Wednesday afternoon.
The prospects took part in weight and speed tests before participating in position drills.
Eagles senior running back Wesley Fields was one of the players showing what he could do Wednesday. Despite all the pressure and nerves associated with Pro Day, the Americus native made sure to have some fun.
“It’s just once in a lifetime that kids who dream about playing in the league can come out here and do Pro Day,” he says. “I can’t get it back, so I certainly did have fun today. Being out here with my guys, I feel like we did an awesome job showing the scouts what we can do.”
