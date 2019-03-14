Fire at office building in Savannah displaces businesses

SAVANNAH, GA (WTOC) - Savannah Fire Rescue has extinguished a fire at an office building in Savannah.
The fire occurred around 12:30 p.m. Thursday at Clifford and Bull streets, where the Administrative offices of Senior Citizens, Inc. are located.
Savannah Fire says it appears construction crews started the blaze while dismantling a metal staircase.
Firefighters were able to contain the fire to the room above the metal staircase. However, there was smoke damage throughout the building and power had to be cut. The businesses operating there will be displaced until repairs are complete, according to Savannah Fire.
Senior Citizens, Inc. says the fire was contained to the second floor Administrative Offices. Everyone who was in the building at the time of the fire made it out safe. They say all client services to seniors will continue as usual and the Ruth Byck Adult Day Center is not affected and will continue to operate under regular business hours.
Only the administrative offices will be closed until next week after the damage has been accessed and employees can safely return, according to Senior Citizens, Inc.
