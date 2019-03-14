Ga Society of Colonial Wars presents Bethesda Academy with $3K donation

SAVANNAH, GA (WTOC) - Bethesda Academy is the recent recipient of a big donation.
The Society of Colonial Wars in the State of Georgia presented a $3,000 donation to Bethesda Academy on Wednesday. The organization has a long history of supporting Bethesda Academy.
Representatives of the organization, Allen Williams, Governor General, and Robert Groves, Deputy Governor General, presented the check to representatives of Bethesda Academy, Dr. Michael Hughes, President, and John Reddan, Director of Institutional Advancement.
“Bethesda Academy is so grateful to the Society of Colonial Wars for literally over a century’s worth of support,” said Hughes. “This support directly benefits the scholarship program. We are an independent school now, and all of our boys and families pay tuition. This donation will give a student a chance to have a Bethesda education.”
The General Society of Colonial Wars was founded in New York in 1892 for furthering the interest and study of America’s Colonial history for the period between the settlement of Jamestown, Virginia on May 13, 1607 and the battle of Lexington on April 19, 1775.
Copyright 2019 WTOC. All rights reserved.