Grand Marshal leads mini bike parade at St. Peter the Apostle Catholic School

CHATHAM COUNTY, GA (WTOC) - A school on Wilmington Island is getting a head start on St. Patrick’s Day by hosting its own mini parade.
This year’s St. Patrick’s Day Parade Grand Marshal, Jerry Counihan, led dozens of students at St. Peter the Apostle on a bike parade on Thursday. At his side were his two youngest aides - his grandson, Braeden, and his granddaughter, Adri. Both grandchildren are students at the school.
“The kids are excited, mainly because they get to decorate a bike at home and they get to bring it to school and get to ride it,” Counihan said. “That’s the main fun for the children.”
This was the sixteenth year for the bike parade.
