Liberty County health center receives $50,000 grant

LIBERTY COUNTY, GA (WTOC) - Liberty and Long counties will soon reap the benefits of a $50,000 grant from the Susan G. Komen Foundation.
The Diversity Health Center helps the uninsured and underinsured and serves as their medical home. The grant will also go towards detecting breast cancer and other breast diseases early.
The CEO of Diversity Health, says she is excited about the funding because that means her center will get to help those women who are less fortunate and cannot afford health care.
Early detection for breast cancer or any kind of breast disease will now be treatable at Diversity Healthcare now. Stone says matters like these are personal to her because she was very close to someone who could have started treatment measures early for breast cancer if it would have been detected early.
“I meet people every day doing what we do with being a community health center that do not have access to health care, and so when you’re able to bring any type of service to assist people with exams, it’s an exciting thing to be a part of, to know that you were able to make that connection to funds that are available to your community,” said Stephanie Jones-Heath, Diversity Health, CEO.
They also just started mobile units with Diversity Health to help women who can’t make it to the location.
