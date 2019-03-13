2 national parks established in SC after President Trump signs lands bill

CHARLESTON, SC (WCSC) - South Carolina now has two new national parks after President Trump signed a significant lands bill on Tuesday.
“Fort Sumter and Fort Moultrie National Historical Park” and “Reconstruction Era National Historical Park” in Beaufort are now officially considered national parks. Both were previously only recognized as historic sites with a national monument designation.
By upgrading the sites to the federal designation of a national park, it will increase the visibility and reputation of the sites.
Fort Sumter has been recognized as a national monument since 1948, and since 1960, Fort Moultrie has been administered by the National Parks Service as part of Fort Sumter without a clear management mandate or established boundary.
