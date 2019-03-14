7 people indicted in multiple Savannah murders

SAVANNAH, GA (WTOC) - A grand jury has indicted seven people in connection to five homicides that date back to 2013.
The 108-count indictment resulted in the arrest of Osha Dunham, Nelaunte Grant, Cordell and Donnell Richardson, Malik McKenzie, and Jevon Williams. Jahonne Manigo is still wanted.
During a news conference Thursday morning, Savannah Police Chief Roy Minter thanked the community for their support - and the hard work of local law enforcement.
“We could not have done this without the support of our community members,” Chief Minter said. “While we work diligently on all of our investigations, we realized we need the community to continue to support us with tips and other information to help us resolve situations.”
One of the homicide victims, Shawntray Grant, was a Savannah community activist. It’s just one of several crimes police say are connected to accused gang members in Savannah.
Osha Dunham and Nelaunte Grant are both charged with Shawntray’s murder. According to the indictment, investigators believe Grant was robbed at gunpoint and shot. He was killed outside of a Savannah apartment complex in June of 2018. He was the leader of the “Bullhorn Crew" and was an active member of the community against gun violence in city.
Alderman Van Johnson knew and worked with Grant.
“It’s so ironic that the very thing he fought against was the same thing that took him out,” Alderman Johnson said. “As a community, we are fed up and disgusted, and for quite some time, we said we were going to get justice for Puff, and today is certainly the beginning of that process.”
The attorney for the family of Shawntray Grant - Chadrick Mance - released the following statement Thursday:
“The family of Shawntray Grant wishes to thank members of law enforcement for their hard work and the community for their support following his death. Shawntray worked diligently to make Savannah a better place. He rallied for causes and wanted to ensure peace and harmony for our community. While nothing can bring him back, Shawntray’s family is thankful that those who took his life will be held accountable.”
These individuals face charges including murder, the street gang and terrorism act, robbery, aggravated assault, and other felonies.
