Port Royal holds transportation workshop to discuss traffic problems

PORT ROYAL, SC (WTOC) - High volumes of traffic is a problem that one town in Beaufort County is working to address.
Traffic congestion on both Lady’s Island and Port Royal due to growth has residents frustrated. Wednesday night during a public workshop, they had the opportunity to use their voices to do something about it.
“Traffic on Ribaut Road, in particular, is a concern to me, and at the end of the Parris Island Bridge,” said resident, Alice Howard.
“The areas of Lanora Drive and Drayton Drive with high speed traffic coming through there in a residential area,” said Port Royal council member, Darryl Owens.
These are just a few of the concerns citizens had at the Port Royal Transportation Workshop.
“I’ve seen the amount of traffic around here grow a lot over the last few years, and with the port opening, I think we’re going to see a lot more construction traffic - especially in our downtown areas,” said resident, Daniel Garvin.
About a month ago, the town brought in a third party group - Toole Design Group from Spartanburg, SC - to assist with the data collection and project planning. During the workshop. they asked the public to let them know the issues that are important to them.
“Things that they like. Things that they don’t like. Things they think work well, things that they think don’t work well, whether that’s traffic congestion, or maybe it’s speeding through neighborhoods, or maybe it’s that they want to be able to get out and walk more or get on their bicycles more,” said Ernie Boughman, Toole Design Group, Southeast Regional Director.
The ideas brought to the table are going directly to the drawing table.
"We’re going to start doing some technical analysis that will couple with those public desires, and we’ll start putting together what we call ‘alternative solutions,' and in about two months, we’ll be back with another public meeting where we’ll give a presentation of those solutions,” Boughman said.
They’re estimating this will be a six month project.
