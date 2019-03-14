Savannah Weekend: St. Patrick’s Day celebration

SAVANNAH, GA (WTOC) - We’re less than 24 hours out from the festival many of you look forward to all year long.
The biggest weekend of the year in Savannah is finally here. Irish eyes are smiling on the Hostess City as we gear up for the 195th St. Patrick’s Day Parade.
“This is a big celebration for a lot of people in the area, as Savannah’s popularity has grown around the country, and frankly, around the world,” said Joe Marinelli, Visit Savannah. “We have people coming in from everywhere to enjoy the biggest celebration in the South.”
The festivities will begin Friday morning down on River Street.
“Beginning at 10 a.m. and we’ll go to midnight each night,” said Victoria Smith, Savannah Waterfront Association. “We’ll have Irish music, rock music, we’ll have country music, so we’ll be spanning all the genres so everyone can enjoy different types of music. We’ll have plenty of food vendors out there so you can enjoy plenty of food options as well. Being part of such a big event is just an amazing experience.”
Also on Friday, join the St. Patrick’s Day Parade Committee to honor our military, past and present. Everyone is invited to the Sergeant William Jasper Memorial Procession and Ceremony honoring Sgt. William Jasper, a Revolutionary War hero. It will take place at Madison Square where there is a monument in his name.
On Saturday morning, join WTOC on the steps of the Cathedral as we bring you live coverage from the Mass and the parade.
The Mass of the Feast of St. Patrick begins at 8 a.m. at the Cathedral, and is open to everyone from all walks of life.
“Whether you are Catholic, Baptist, Methodist, it makes no difference because when you leave that Mass, you’ll know what we are celebrating,” said 2019 Grand Marshal, Jerry Counihan.
After that, it’s time for the main event. The 19th Annual St. Patrick’s Day Parade kicks off at 10:15 a.m. from Gwinnett and Abercorn. If you can’t get downtown for the festivities, you can stream everything live on WTOC.
Make sure you have your green on and share your pictures with us.
