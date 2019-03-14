SAV/HH Int’l Airport filled with St. Patrick’s Day travelers

SAVANNAH, GA (WTOC) - Many people are flooding into the airport between Thursday and Friday to make sure they don’t miss out on Savannah’s Saint Patrick’s Day festivities.
Green is in full effect at the airport, from balloons, to the floors, decked out cab cars, and even volunteers handing out beads as people step off the plane.
Many we spoke to Thursday say this is their first time in Savannah for St. Patrick’s Day.
We spoke with the Director of Marketing and Air Service Development, Lori Lynah, who says many of the flights are full, but this is not uncommon. However, the one thing she did want to stress is that you set aside enough time to get to and from the airport with the amount of people that will be in town. She says while it can be a hectic time, she wants to make sure everyone has a good time safely.
“We enjoy doing this. Everybody that’s coming in is very festive. I can sit up in my office and hear people hollering in and greeting people, and it’s a lot of fun, so we have volunteers handing out beads and we have a little photo spot, so it’s a lot of fun,” Lynah said. “We even have a cab driver who dresses as a leprechaun every year. Everybody is just in a good mood, so we’re excited to have everybody coming to visit Savannah.”
Lynah says she is also encouraging people to use their free cell phone lot when waiting for arriving passengers.
