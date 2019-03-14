(Gray News) -
A warming trend is underway! Temperatures are a bit warmer than yesterday morning at the same time; in the upper 50s to near 60° early this morning, under a partly cloudy sky.
Plan on the temperature warming into the mid-60s by mid-morning, in the mid-70s at noon and topping out around 80° during the middle of the afternoon. It’ll remain partly cloudy and dry through the day.
The forecast remains good for outdoor plans - and mild - this evening.
Plan on an even warmer Friday, with high temperatures in the lower 80s away from the beach. The shoreline will remain a bit cooler through the afternoon thanks to cooler nearby ocean waters.
A cold front will produce scattered rain late Friday. As of this forecast, the greatest chance of rain will occur between 4 and 9 p.m. Friday; earliest inland and latest at the coast. Rainfall coverage should remain scattered; some miss out on the rain completely.
There is little, to no, risk of severe weather late Friday. Behind the cold front, much cooler temperatures filter in this weekend with drier conditions.
