Benedictine breaks ground on Father Albert Field

SAVANNAH, GA (WTOC) - It had been a long time coming for Benedictine.
After years of discussion, fundraising, and planning, the turf field the Cadets have long sought is finally a reality.
“To see it now and have a tractor out here yesterday pulling out the sprinkler system, This afternoon, there will be other equipment here," says Benedictine athletic director Tom Palmer. "I mean, it’s like a birthday and anniversary celebration all in one.”
The school broke ground on Father Albert Field Thursday morning.
The new turf surface will be home to the Cadet soccer, lacrosse, and JV football teams. It’s also the first step in the process of building an on-campus stadium, which will also host BC varsity football games.
The field is named for Father Albert Bickerstaff, who served as a coach and teacher at Benedictine from 1967-2003.
“He spent so many hours on this field, and I have to believe he was always asking in his mind where do we go next with it,” says headmaster Father Frank Ziemkiewicz. “Given his experience with the field, with the players, with the teams, he would be in his element right now.”
The turf is the same product at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.
