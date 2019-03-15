Bulloch County deputy, K9 halt store break-in attempt

BULLOCH COUNTY, GA (WTOC) - Two burglary suspects from the Macon area are facing charges after Bulloch County deputies stopped a break-in overnight.
Crooks may have planned the ATV heist at Statesboro Powersports like a bank robbery, but they didn’t count on a motorist quick on their phone and a rookie deputy quick on his...paws.
Josh Rogers looked around his store lot on Friday and sees what could have been taken. Deputies got there around 3 a.m. when someone reported an open moving truck parked outside.
“From what I’m told by the sheriff’s office, they had a hoist in the back of it in case there was something they wanted that they couldn’t pick up or wasn’t running yet,” Rogers said.
Deputies found a hole in the back fence as well as fresh tracks. Deputy Dustin Lanier and K9 Pike responded to help search the lot.
“As soon as we went through the fence, his nose hit the ground and he was on the track,” Deputy Lanier said.
The capture of suspects Steve Nasworthy and Tony Marshall was a first for Pike. Pike and Lanier have been with the department only four weeks, and Pike got his certification this month.
“He led us right to the suspect, so we weren’t walking around blindly with flashlights and him seeing us first,” Lanier said.
“Whoever made that phone call saved this business from having a bunch of their items stolen from them,” said Investigator Pre Cone, Bulloch County Sheriff’s Office.
Rogers remains grateful to everyonr who helped stop the theft before it happened. He says he hopes they don’t have a close call quite that close ever again.
Copyright 2019 WTOC. All rights reserved.