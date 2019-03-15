Chatham County Police looking for theft suspect

CHATHAM COUNTY, GA (WTOC) - Chatham County Police are working to find a man who is accused of selling a car that never made it to its new owner.
Detectives are looking for 51-year-old Clifford Green. He is suspected of taking money from someone who wanted to buy a vehicle from him on Feb. 16. He’s accused of taking the money, but never turning over the car to the person who purchased it from him.
Anyone with information is asked to call CCPD at 912.650.6161 or Crimestoppers at 912.234.2020.
