Cold Front Ends Work-Week Spring Warmth

It’s a mostly cloudy and mild morning across the entire area. Temperatures are in the upper 50s and 60s in most communities – pleasant feeling as you head out the door.
The forecast warms quickly today. Temperatures are forecast to be nearing 70° by mid-morning, and in the upper 70s around noon. Temps peak in the lower 80s away from the beach between 2 and 4 p.m.
It’ll remain closer to 70° at the beaches.
Scattered showers build in ahead of a cold front this evening. The greatest chance of rain is between 4 and 7 p.m. inland and before 9 p.m. along the coast. One or two showers may strengthen into thunderstorms, but the risk of severe weather remains very low today; brief heavy rain and occasional lightning are possible.
Temperatures cool into the 50s behind the cold front tonight; only rebounding into the 60s Saturday with clouds in the forecast.
