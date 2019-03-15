Coyle resigns at SCD, Collis named Hornets’ new head football coach

SAVANNAH, GA (WTOC) - Savannah Country Day announced the Hornet football program will be under new leadership in 2019.
Dennis Coyle is stepping down after a decade with the Hornets for a job in his hometown of Cincinnati, OH. In turn, Country Day is tabbing Westminster assistant Jim Collis as the new head football coach.
The Hornets went 47-58 record in Coyle’s ten seasons, including a 10-3 campaign in 2017 that saw SCD reach the state quarterfinals for the first time since 2005.
Coyle is taking the head football coach and athletic director position at Cincinnati Country Day School.
Collis comes to Savannah after four seasons as offensive coordinator at The Westminster School. During his time in Atlanta, the Wildcats won a Class AAA state title in 2015 and reached the state quarterfinals three straight times.
“I am thrilled to have the opportunity to join the Savannah Country Day community,” Collis said in a statement released by Country Day. "SCDS is a special place with a rich history and bright future. I am humbled and honored to serve this institution.
