Dave Turley’s Friday Forecast 3-15-19

SAVANNAH, GA (WTOC) -A cold front will push through tonight followed by a weaker cold front Saturday. High pressure builds in Sunday as moisture moves in from the Gulf of Mexico. Another cold front pushes through Monday followed by high pressure Tuesday. Mostly cloudy today with a 50% chance for evening showers a possible thunderstorm. Rain chances about 4pm inland to 12am at the coast. Highs 74-85. Mostly cloudy tonight with a 20% chance for showers, lows 50–56. Saturday will be mostly cloudy with a 20% chance for a showers before 10am. highs 62-66. Saturday night will be partly cloudy, lows in the mid 40s. Sunday will be partly to mostly cloudy with 20% chance for showers mainly south of the Altamaha River, highs in the mid 60s. Partly cloudy Monday, highs in the mow 70s.