Emergency crews on stand-by, ready to respond to medical emergencies during St. Patrick’s festivities

“Saturday morning during the parade, we’ll have 20 ambulances on duty. We’re going to have four gator teams and a command gator,” said Chuck Kearns, CEO, Chatham Emergency Services. “We’re going to have four bike teams out there also along the parade route, and as it transitions over to the festival areas, we’re going to re-deploy those assets. The only real change there is, is that the bicycle teams will dismount and they will become walking teams.”