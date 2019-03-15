Friends, family gather in Toombs County after disappearance of three loved ones

VIDALIA, GA (WTOC) - Family and friends of three missing people gathered together Thursday night in Toombs County.
Investigators in Southwest Georgia found three bodies Thursday that are possibly those of Wayne Hackle, his sister Mercedes, and his girlfriend Bobbie-lynn Moore. They found Moore’s burned-out car earlier this week.
Some are holding out hope that the bodies were other people and the three might still be alive. They’re also remembering the Hackles’ mother and others who are grieving.
“It was important for us to get together and lift up just so that it might bring some comfort,” said family friend, Sandra Dowd.
Authorities in Southwest Georgia have arrested a suspect in the trio’s disappearance. Click here for more information.
