‘Frozen’ characters featured on bags of meth; $90k worth found in KY

GREENUP COUNTY, KY (WSAZ/Gray News) - There’s a warning for parents and grandparents from undercover drug agents. Drug dealers using baggies with the cartoon characters from the Disney movie “Frozen.”
Police worry if they get into the wrong hands, especially a child’s, it could be deadly.
It’s the only reason this big meth bust is getting publicity.
"For a child, it’s potentially lethal,” said the Director of the F.A.D.E. Task Force, an acronym for FIVCO Area Drug Enforcement, a group that operates in Carter and Greenup counties.
His identity is being kept secret because of the nature of his job.
The task force seized more than a pound of crystal meth with a street value of $90,000.
"Common street name is ice," said the director.
That’s why there's a little irony in seeing the animated stars from Frozen.
“One-hundred-percent intentional,” he said. “Pretty despicable.”
It’s branding by drug dealers so addicts know what to look for. The bags are the highest purity the officers have seen in years, likely 97 or 98 percent meth.
"The purer stuff, the more dangerous it is," the director said.
That’s why the task force director uses gloves handling the drugs.
Once dealers mix it with other drugs like fentanyl, something happening more and more these days, it's even more lethal. Just a grain or two is enough to kill.
“The potential for a fatal overdose just by touching inside that bag is pretty high," he said.
Authorities warned people in the area if they see an empty baggie like that on a playground or along the road, call the local police department. Do not touch it.
“Any place within a 50- to 100-mile radius is probably a safe bet,” said the director.
So while the bust was made this week in Greenup County, KY, whether you live in Portsmouth, OH, Charleston, WV or even beyond, take note. Do be careful. Do not panic.
Smaller-sized baggies with ‘Frozen’ characters are also being used.
Agents are not sharing any other details to not compromise the investigation going forward.
The one pound of crystal meth breaks into more than 4,500 individual hits. But it’s more likely to be mixed with other things, including heroin and fentanyl, to create 3 to 4 pounds of meth to sell.
