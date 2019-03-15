GA governor to be special guest at 2019 Feast of St. Patrick Mass

SAVANNAH, GA (WTOC) - Georgia Governor Brian Kemp is expected to be a special guest at the 2019 Feast of St. Patrick Mass on Saturday morning in Savannah.
Mass is set to begin at 8 a.m. at the Cathedral of St. John the Baptist. Mass will be shown live on-air and online with WTOC.
Bishop Gregory J. Hartmayer, OFM Conv. will be the main celebrant. Monsignor John A. Kenneally, pastor of St. William Church in St. Simons Island, Georgia will be the homilist.
Here is a list of special guests expected to attend the 2019 Feast of St. Patrick Mass:
- Grand Marshal: Gerald “jerry” Patrick Counihan Sr. and wife Lisa Counihan
- Aides: Michael J. Counihan (son), Gerald “Jeremy” Patrick Counihan Jr. (son), Brayden Counihan (5 years old, grandson), Dennis Counihan (brother), Brian Counihan (brother), Julian “Jay” White (friend), Michael J. Carbo (friend)
- Reader at Mass: Shannon Alsayyed (daughter of Grand Marshal)
- Gift Bearers: Grand Marshal Gerald “Gerry” Patrick Counihan Sr. and wife Lisa Counihan, or instead of his wife possibly his sons Michael J. Counihan and Gerald Patrick Counihan Jr.
- Georgia Governor Brian Kemp
- Savannah Mayor Eddie DeLoach
- Chatham County Commission Chairman Al Scott
From Ireland:
- Chairman of the County Wexford Council: Keith Doyle
- Mayor of Wexford Borough District: Tony Dempsey & wife Gemma
- Chief Executive of County Wexford Council: Tom Enright
- Director of Service, Economic Dev., & Planning, County Wexford, Tony Larkin
