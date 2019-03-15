Harman (-6) T3 after first round at The Players

PONTE VEDRA BEACH, FL (WTOC) - The early spring schedule has not treated Savannah native Brian Harman all that kindly.
The former Savannah Christian Raider has missed five of seven cuts in 2019 with his best finish being a T39 at the Waste Management Phoenix Open.
But Harman seemed to have found his game Thursday during the opening round of The Players Championship.
“I was playing really well early in the week, so I’m glad it at least carried over to today,” he says.
Harman fired an opening round 66 (-6), good enough for a T3 and placing him just one shot back of co-leaders Tommy Fleetwood and Keegan Bradley.
The former Georgia Bulldog says 2019′s results have been frustrating, especially when he doesn’t feel like he’s played as poorly as his finishes would indicate.
“I haven’t been playing that bad. I’ve just kind of been on the wrong side of everything,” Harman says. “I haven’t been handling it particularly well. I just haven’t gotten off to a bad start this year. But I’ve just kind of got to dig it out of the dirt.”
Thursday was a good start to that. Harman scored seven birdies, including on 18 with a 27-foot putt to close out his round. Now the Savannah native says he must build on this success.
“Make a bunch birdies, man. Win some golf tournaments. I’m sick of missing cuts,” he says. “That’s what we’re out here to do, right? Let’s go win some tournaments.”
Harman tees off his second round on #10 Friday at 1:48 p.m.
