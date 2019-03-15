Irish delegation tours Savannah City Hall

SAVANNAH, GA (WTOC) - The connections between Savannah and Ireland - from cultural heritage to economic bonds - are strong.
Friday, members of a delegation from the County Wexford in Ireland got to tour City Hall in Savannah and see some of the sights.
As they’ve done in years’ past, Savannah city leadership hosts a delegation from the County Wexford, exchanging gifts and strengthening bonds that are generations old.
Also joining the Saint Patrick’s Day festivities and parade for the first time ever is a delegation from Northern Ireland. That included several leaders representing Northern Ireland Bureau, Northern Ireland Civil Service, and the Northern Ireland Minister. The Omagh Protestant Boys Flue Band will also represent Northern Ireland in this year’s parade.
Passers-by caught a sneak peek at what parade-goers can expect on Bull Street.
We caught up with the Wexford Council Council Chairman to see what the trip means to him.
“We are reconnecting from Savannah and Wexford because of the links between Savannah and Wexford going back hundreds of years, so I think it’s really reconnecting and reinvigorating what is a strong bond,” said Keith Doyle, Wexford County Council Chairman.
It’s Chairman Doyle’s first St. Patrick’s Day experience in Savannah. He’ll be in Saturday’s parade along with the rest of the Irish delegation.
