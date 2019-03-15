Man wanted for property damage in Beaufort County

HILTON HEAD ISLAND, SC (WTOC) - The Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office is asking for assistance in locating a man wanted for property damage.
Deputies say 24-year-old Cody Robert Stauffer is wanted in reference to malicious injury to property to the Honey Horn Plantation gate.
Stauffer is described as a white male with brown hair and blue eyes, approximately 5'09" and weighs around 135 pounds.
If you can help locate Stauffer, contact Sgt. Seifert at 843-255-3414 or Beaufort County Dispatch at 843-524-2777.
