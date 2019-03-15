Tune in to WTOC to watch St. Patrick’s Day Mass in Cathedral of St. John the Baptist

The impact of WTOC carrying the mass can now be seen year-round. That telecast led directly to the Diocese of Savannah deciding to live stream 10 a.m. mass from the Cathedral every Sunday. Tim Williams and WTOC’s Craig Harney send the ceremony out to an international audience every Sunday, and also live stream several special events from the Cathedral. The webcast allows those unable to attend mass to share the experience, and has further raised the profile of our city’s most famous church.