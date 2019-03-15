Two-time U.S. Open champ remembers Schenkel experience

STATESBORO, GA (WTOC) - The Schenkel Invitational has seen its fair share of great players and programs through four decades of competition.
The annual college golf tournament tees off its 40th edition Friday morning at Forest Heights Golf Club.
One of the Schenkel alums who went on to pro golf notoriety is two-time U.S. Open champion Andy North.
The ESPN golf analyst played at Florida, and competed in the 1971 and 1972 Schenkel Invitationals with the Gators. WTOC Sports caught up with North at The Players Championship to get his thoughts and memories on the annual tournament.
“When we played in it, it was in the early stages of the event. It was the first or second year. At that point in time, you’re just happy to go play another tournament,” North says. “I think the more opportunities guys have to play in real golf tournaments is important. But the biggest thing is I think it says a lot about the people who have been running it. For it to be able to last this long is really special.”
Fourteen teams, including the Georgia Southern Eagles, will compete in the 40th Schenkel. The first round tees off Friday at 8:30 a.m.
Copyright 2019 WTOC. All rights reserved.