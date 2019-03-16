Blarney Stone chunk on display on River Street

SAVANNAH, GA (WTOC) -Thousands of people celebrated a new tradition this Saint Patrick’s Day weekend.
A 500 pound piece of the Blarney Stone has been shipped all the way from Ireland, and is on display right now on River street.
The Savannah Blarney Stone is part of the orginal Blarney Stone found in Ireland. The legend goes that kissing the stone will bring you good luck.
You’ll have to pay a fee, which will benefit local chartities like the Deep Center and the Tybee Island Marine Science Center.
