Cool, Mostly Cloudy 195th Savannah St. Patrick’s Day Parade

Cooler air is filtering back into the Coastal Empire and Lowcountry!
We begin Saturday in the low to mid-50s in many communities; around 60° at the beaches and far-southern areas. Temperatures warm towards 60° area-wide as we approach noon and are forecast to peak in the low to mid-60s by mid-afternoon.
A few communities may top out in the upper 60s to near 70° south and southwest of Savannah.
Heading to the 195th Savannah St. Patrick’s Day Parade? Grab a light jacket, but you can leave the umbrella at home. Clouds may be thick at times, but the chance of measurable remain remains very low.
A few sprinkles are possible.
Evening plans? Keep a jacket in hand! It’ll get chilly-feeling after sunset as temperatures cool back into the 50s, then 40s, after midnight.
The forecast remains mostly cloudy into Sunday as a small storm system passes just to our south. Some rain showers are possible Sunday morning through early afternoon; especially south of Savannah.
The forecast clears out and remains pleasant-feeling heading into next week.
Have a great day,
Cutter