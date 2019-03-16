Georgia governor attends pre-parade mass at Cathedral of St. John the Baptist

SAVANNAH, GA (WTOC) -Georgia’s Governor Brian Kemp made a stop to Savannah and attended the Feast of St. Patrick Mass shortly before the 195th St. Patrick’s Day parade began on Saturday.
The Governor sat in the front row right next to Congressman Buddy Carter.
WTOC was able to catch up with the governor outside the Cathedral, where he said how excited he was to spend Saint Patrick’s Day in the Hostess City.
“It’s a great opportunity for people to come to Savannah, Georgia, and see the hospitality and the culture that’s here," said Governor Kemp. "It’s a great event. I’m very excited to be here. It shines a big light on our state which is great, and makes people want to come back.”
Governor Kemp even had a moment with a famous figure here in Savannah. He tweeted this picture of him and attorney Sonny Seiler!
Seiler was one of the key figures in "Midnight in the Garden of Good and Evil."
