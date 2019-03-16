2019 Grand Marshal receives blessing surrounded by family

SAVANNAH, GA (WTOC) -Claps and cheers welcomed the 2019 St. Patrick’s Day Grand Marshal Jerry Counihan as he made his way through the crowd hand in hand with his grandkids on Saturday . Counihan is the third member of his family to become Grand Marshal.
Counihan had a jammed packed day, from several brunches, to mass, a blessing and finally to highly anticiapted parade. Thousands of people filled the streets and watched as Counihan waved at the crowds.
The Grand Marshal not only interacted and absorbed the atmosphere of people coming into town for St. Patrick’s day, but he also got a little emotional when talking about being able to share it with some of his grandkids.
“This is Evelyn, my newest grandchild named-,” Counihan said before he began to choke up. He stopped talking and held his granddaughter close, kissing her on the forehead. Another family member stepped in to finish his sentence saying ,"named after his Aunt Evelyn. He recovered, to say “They live in San Antonio, so to have her here today is very special.”
Counihan proudly made his way up the stairs to the Cathedral of St. John the Baptist, to receive his blessing. His wife Lisa was by his side the whole time.
