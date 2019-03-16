Harman (-9) enters weekend at The Players tied for third

PONTE VEDRA BEACH, FL (WTOC) - Brian Harman says it wasn’t the smoothest ride, but he got where he wanted to be.
“I’m proud of the way I got to the house,” he says. “I was kind of leaking oil there, but I’m playing well. So I’m excited for the weekend.”
Harman (-9) finds himself tied for third, three shots back of leaders Rory McIlroy and Tommy Fleetwood.
Starting on the back nine Friday, Harman picked up where he left off Thursday. He birdied two of his first three holes, and picked up two more strokes on 15 and 16.
But the front nine was a little bumpier ride.
“The golf course got really tough this afternoon,” Harman said. “After I made the turn, the greens just got so firm on that front nine. It was hard to get anything close to the hole. I didn’t drive it as good, so I was kind of playing defense.”
Harman bogeyed one and five, adding a birdie on two to head to the weekend at -9. He could have been at least a shot better, as a birdie putt on 8 just missed.
But the Savannah native knows he’s in position to have a good weekend.
“I had a chance here I guess two or three years ago, and I just ran out of steam on the way in,” he noted. “So I’ve been around the lead on the back nine on Sunday, close to the lead. So I’ll try to draw on some of that.”
Harman will take off in the third to last pairing Saturday afternoon at TPC Sawgrass. He’s in the 2:20 group with Abraham Ancer.
