Photos detailing condition of Wright Square post-parade spark outrage

SAVANNAH, GA (WTOC) -The City of Savannah posted these photos on their Facebook page detailing the state that Wright Square was left in following Saturday’s St. Patrick’s Day Parade.
While the amount of trash and its presence comes as no surprise due to the crowds and the nature of the holiday, the photos sparked outrage from many on social media, prompting many to label it as “shameful”.
However, the City of Savannah has the cleaning process down to a science as they ensure that an army of sanitation crews work quickly to restore the historical downtown area back to its pristine condition.
