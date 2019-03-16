Photos detailing condition of Wright Square post-parade spark outrage

(source: City of Savannah Facebook page)
By Bradley Mullis | March 16, 2019 at 6:08 PM EST - Updated March 16 at 6:09 PM

SAVANNAH, GA (WTOC) -The City of Savannah posted these photos on their Facebook page detailing the state that Wright Square was left in following Saturday’s St. Patrick’s Day Parade.

Revelers may have trashed a portion of Wright Square but thanks to City staff and civic-minded volunteers the clean-up is well underway!

Posted by City of Savannah Government St. Patrick's Festival Info on Saturday, March 16, 2019

While the amount of trash and its presence comes as no surprise due to the crowds and the nature of the holiday, the photos sparked outrage from many on social media, prompting many to label it as “shameful”.

However, the City of Savannah has the cleaning process down to a science as they ensure that an army of sanitation crews work quickly to restore the historical downtown area back to its pristine condition.

