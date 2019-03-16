Running of the Square tradition continues in Savannah

SAVANNAH, GA (WTOC) - For many people, today was all about where they watched the annual Savannah St. Patrick's Day Parade. Many people chose a spot in one of the city's squares.
But parade goers had to be committed, especially since the squares didn’t open until 6 a.m. Saturday.
"The heart starts pumping, the adrenaline is going, and you know it's coming. You're waiting for someone to blow a whistle and then you see people jumping the fence."
Downtown squares were packed as people participated in the annual Running of the Squares. It's a tradition for those trying to find their usual spots to watch the parade.
"The fun of setting up at 6:00 a.m. when we jump the barricades and set up. We're a machine," Statesboro Resident Trey Parrish said.
Parrish and his family waited outside Lafayette Square since 1:00 a.m. Friday to grab their traditional spot.
"We dominate the process of setting up, so I challenge anyone to do better," Parrish said.
Just a few tents over, Clark George was setting up his spot.
It's all about getting your tent open. Once you get the tent open, you've got your spot," George said.
George says he used to set up in Chippewa Square, but with recent issues of over drinking and littering inside that square, he decided to move his party elsewhere.
"It was really embarrassing of the people who were doing it. They left it in a bad shape."
Although it may be a long day, these parade goers say finding the perfect spot for their groups is what makes the Running of the Squares worth it.
