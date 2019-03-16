St. Patrick’s Day more than a holiday at Saints & Shamrocks in Downtown Savannah

SAVANNAH, GA (WTOC) - For many locally-owned businesses, the season of green lasts year-round.
For more than 20 years, there’s only been one place to go in Savannah if you’re looking for authentic imported Irish goods. That’s Saints & Shamrocks on the corner of Bull and Liberty streets, where St. Patrick’s Day is more than just a holiday.
The story behind the store is Jimmy Z loved everything Irish, and Gene Z loved everything Catholic, so they came together and started the store many years ago, and it’s become a treasure for Savannah ever since.
Hope Ebberwein owns Saints and Shamrocks in the heart of Downtown Savannah. She says the best part of owning the store is sharing the story of Savannah’s Irish community to visitors from all over the world.
“They hear about the parade, but they don’t know the history of Savannah - how it was built on the back of Irish immigrants. We have the Celtic Cross Ceremony, the Sgt. William Jasper Ceremony, beautiful traditions to remind us of our Irish heritage in Savannah,” Ebberwein said.
Savannah’s Irish heritage is well on display in the store.
“We think we’re the only Irish import store left here in Savannah,” she said. “We do our best to import as much as we can. All our jewelry on the Irish side is imported."
While this time of year is the busiest for Ebberwein, she never forgets what the season is all about.
“It is a fun parade with a festival feeling, but to a lot of Savannahians, it’s a rich time of heritage, picnics, family reuinions, people spending time with one another, and it’s an important tradition for a lot of Savannah families.”
Saints and Shamrocks will stay open on St. Patrick’s Day for part of the day.
Copyright 2019 WTOC. All rights reserved.