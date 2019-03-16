St. Patrick’s Day Weekend!

SAVANNAH, GA (WTOC) - Mostly cloudy this afternoon with highs only in the low to mid 60s! Scattered light rain will continue pushing toward the coast this afternoon into the early evening hours with temperatures dropping into the 50s after sunset. If you plan on enjoying the St. Patrick’s Day festivities in Savannah, grabbing a jacket would be a good idea!
Mostly cloudy conditions continue tonight into St. Patrick’s Day morning with lows in the upper 40s to lower 50s. There is another chance for a few showers around lunch/brunch on Sunday, but we will dry out during the mid afternoon with highs in the low to mid 60s.
Cooler air moves in Sunday night with mid 40s on the way Monday morning. We’re entering a relatively calm stretch of weather this week, with morning lows in the 40s and highs in the 60s through Wednesday.
Meteorologist Andrew Gorton
