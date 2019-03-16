40th Schenkel tees off Friday, Eagles rally after turn

STATESBORO, GA (WTOC) - The 40th edition of the Schenkel Invitational teed off Friday morning at Statesboro’s Forest Heights Country Club.
The 14 teams battled the winds in the opening round, and eight teams enter Saturday’s second round within 10 shots.
Georgia Southern struggled on the front nine, but managed to find their groove late in the round. Senior Steven Fisk capped off the rally with a birdie on 18 to put the group in the clubhouse with a 290 after day one.
“It just makes lunch taste a little bit better," Fisk says. "I’m just proud of the way I finished today. I’ll try and use that momentum heading into tomorrow’s round.”
“Holes 13 through 18 are not the easiest holes. In fact, I think it’s the toughest stretch out here. But we played it the best of any stretch we had all day, so I think that shows a lot about the resiliency and toughness of this group," head coach Carter Collins says. "We came a long ways in the last six or seven holes.”
TEAM LEADERBOARD (After First Round):
T1. College of Charleston 283 -5
T1. Mississippi State 283 -5
3. East Tennessee St. 285 -3
4. Notre Dame 288 E
5. Kentucky 289 +1
6. Georgia Southern 290 +2
T7. UAB 292 +4
T7. Middle Tennessee State 292 +4
T9. Minnesota 295 +7
T9. Lipscomb 295 +7
11. Army West Point 296 +8
12. Georgia State 299 +11
13. Maryland 301 +13
14. Virginia Tech 304 +16
