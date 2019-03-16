Thousands ready to enjoy the 2019 Savannah St. Patrick’s Day parade

SAVANNAH, GA (WTOC) - The 2019 Savannah St. Patrick’s Day Parade will begin at 10:15 a.m. on Saturday, March 16.
WTOC’s coverage will begin at 6 a.m. with our Daybreak newscast, leading up to the 2019 Feast of St. Patrick Mass at 8 a.m. Our pre-parade show will begin directly following Mass and lead directly into our Savannah St. Patrick’s Day Parade coverage.
You can watch all of WTOC's St. Patrick's Day coverage below:
