Watch: Teenager smashes egg on Australian senator, who blamed NZ massacre on immigration policies

(Gray News) - Right-wing Australian Senator Fraser Anning, who blamed Friday’s massacre in New Zealand that left 49 dead on “Muslim fanatics” and immigration policies, was caught on camera having an egg thrown on his head by a 17-year-old teenager on Friday.
The senator was speaking at an event Melbourne when video shows the boy raised his phone, clearly recording video, then smashed an egg on the back of Anning’s head.
Anning turned, slapped the boy, then punch him, and continued to go after the teenager. The crowd pulled the two apart.
A crowd wrestled the teenager to the ground. He has since been released pending further inquiries.
After the shooting that left 49 people dead by an Australian citizen, Anning said he opposed violence, but said, "The real cause of bloodshed on New Zealand streets today is the immigration program, which allowed Muslim fanatics to migrate to New Zealand in the first place."
Anning is the same lawmaker who called for a “final solution” back in August when discussion Australian immigration policy.
