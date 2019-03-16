WTOC hosts annual St. Patrick’s Day party

SAVANNAH, GA (WTOC) - We had our own St. Patrick’s celebration at WTOC Friday night ahead of Saturday’s parade.
Some of us, along with our sponsors, got to spend some time with the Grand Marshal, the parade committee, and their families.
In fact, a very special part of the celebration came from the St. Patrick’s Day Parade Committee. They honored WTOC’s own Craig Harney for his support for more than 30 years.
“I see our St. Patrick’s Day coverage as having two audiences. There’s the audience that wants to see the pageantry, and the color, and the tradition, but then there’s the audience of Savannah’s Irish, who are counting on us to tell their story, and I think that’s what we’ve done, and it distinguishes us and it distinguishes our coverage and it’s what we’ve done that they’ve honored tonight," Harney said.
You can watch the mass and the entire parade live on WTOC.
