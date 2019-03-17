Florida boy, 6, fatally shoots himself while playing with unsecured gun

MIAMI GARDENS, FL (WSVN/CNN) - Police say a 6-year-old boy in Florida accidentally took his own life when he shot himself in the head with a firearm that had not been properly stored.
First responders arrived on scene Saturday morning, where they attempted to resuscitate the unresponsive 6-year-old. The boy was airlifted to the hospital in critical condition and was later pronounced dead.
“We need to really pray, seek God and really watch our kids, be mindful of our children,” said an area resident who did not want to be identified.
Investigators say the 6-year-old found the firearm, which was not properly stored, and was playing with it when he accidentally shot himself in the head.
Police are attempting to determine where the boy’s parents were at the time, as well as how he was able to get his hands on a loaded gun.
Officers say there were adults present at the time of the incident. Detectives questioned them and neighbors as part of the continuing investigation.
“We’re speaking to individuals that were in the home when the incident occurred,” said Miami Gardens Police spokesperson Carolyn Frazer. “Whether they reached out to their neighbors will be part of the investigation, as well.”
Police have not specified whether the child’s parents or his supervisors will face charges.
The boy attended a Miami-Dade public school. In a tweet posted Saturday afternoon, the district superintendent, Alberto Carvalho, said his death was preventable.
Police are reminding gun owners to always observe caution, especially when children are around.
“If you have a gun in your house, make sure that it’s locked away, that it’s secured and away from children,” Frazer said.
Copyright 2019 WSVN via CNN. All rights reserved.