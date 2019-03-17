Georgia Southern Men’s Basketball falls in Sun Belt Tournament semifinals

"Win or lose, it doesn't make our season with this one."- Georgia Southern head coach Mark Byington
NEW ORLEANS, LA. (WTOC) - The Georgia Southern University men’s basketball team fell in the semifinal round of the Sun Belt Conference Tournament Saturday night, falling to (No. 2 seed) University of Texas- Arlington 67 to 58.

Georgia Southern, the three seed in the tournament, totaled just 22 points in the first half- a season low for the Eagles.

Redshirt sophomore guard Quan Jackson led the way for the eagles with 16 points. Junior guard David-Lee Jones Jr. added 12 points off the bench and senior guard Tookie Brown notched six rebounds in the game. Brown shot just 2-13 from the field and went 0-5 from behind the arc.

UT-Arlington junior guard Brian Warren had 21 points in his team’s winning effort, shooting 9-10 from the line. Junior forward Andres Ibarguen had 12 points and 7 rebounds for UTA, and freshman forward Patrick Mwamba added 10 points. Junior forward Jabari Narcis added three blocks for the Mavericks.

UT-Arlington moves on to face Georgia State (No. 1 seed) in the Sun Belt Conference Tournament finals at 2:00 p.m. eastern on Sunday.

The game was played in Lakefront Arena in New Orleans, Louisiana.

Southern finishes the season 21-12 overall, 12-6 in conference play. They were 4-1 in neutral site games, the one loss coming in an elimination game. The team will have to wait Sunday out to see if they receive a post-season tournament bid.

